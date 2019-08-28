Survive Rome’s Massacre Maze For Friday the 13th

A weekend of horror is coming to Rome this September for the most unfortunate day of the year... Friday the 13th!

Run through Wood Creek Hollow's Massacre Maze and try to make it out alive so you can enjoy the classic Friday the 13th movie right at the farm. Jason Voorhees will even be there to give you the creeps and a good selfie-op!

Of course, it wouldn't be a Friday the 13th event without just the moon to light your way, so it all starts when the sun goes down. The fun goes all weekend long at Gerwig Farms in Rome, kicking off on Friday, September 13 and continuing with a part II event the next night on Saturday, September 14. All of the attractions are only $13, but make sure you bring cash--the farm doesn't accept cards at the moment. This event is also probably best for kids and adults 13 years or older.