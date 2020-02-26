Support Celebrity Bartenders Fighting Breast Cancer in CNY

Local leaders will raise awareness and funds in the fight to end breast cancer.

For the first time in the Mohawk Valley, local educators & leadership of the New York State United Teachers will be participating in a guest bartending event to benefit the

American Cancer Society.

They will be rolling up their sleeves, pouring the drinks, and collecting the tips on March 11th from 5-7 PM at the Basile’s Black Cat Restaurant on French Road in Utica. Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, says:

“In addition to raising awareness about breast cancer, NYSUT will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer...Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.”

The event is open to those 21 and older. The local teachers will be bartending with all tips earned going to support the fight against breast cancer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the American Cancer Society’s largest network of breast cancer events in the nation. Locally, the event will be held on October 18th, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community in Utica. Anyone wishing to participate and looking for more information on Making Strides Against Breast Cancer can visit us online at www.makingstrideswalk.org/utica.