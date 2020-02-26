How to Score a $90,000 Gold Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s

As if you needed another incentive to drink a McDonald's Shamrock Shake every day for the next month, here you go.

In honor of the shake's 50th anniversary, McDonald's is holding a contest where someone will win an 18-karat GOLD Shamrock Shake cup with 50 REAL emeralds and white diamonds on it. The cup is worth $90,000. There are two ways you can grab one of these babies. One way will cost you a little bit of your valuable time and money. The other one will probably be a bit MORE expensive.

You can enter to win it every time you buy one of the Shamrock Shakes through the McDonald's app.

And, if you just HAVE to have the cup, they're also auctioning one off on eBay for charity.