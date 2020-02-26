Here comes what could be the biggest snow storm of the season, depending on where you live in New York. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches across the region, for heavy snow that could dump up to 3 feet in areas along the Great Lakes.

Central New York

In central New York, there's a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties including Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica.

Long duration heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, creating whiteout conditions.

Eastern Lake Ontario/Tug Hill

The Eastern Lake Ontario region will see snow in feet, not inches, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau. There's a WINTER STORM WATCH from Wednesday night through Saturday afternoon in Oswego, Watertown, and Lowville.

Long duration heavy lake effect snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet. Snowfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times. Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph resulting in SIGNIFICANT blowing and drifting snow.

Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties

There's a Winter Weather Advisory from 10pm Wednesday to 10am Thursday with 2 to 6 inches of snow expected and 35 m.p.h. winds gusts. Then a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect from from 10am Thursday to 10am Saturday. 12 to 24 inches of snow is possible for areas near and along Route 28 across the western Adirondacks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

If you're planning to travel, you can check road conditions anywhere in New York, anytime at 511NY.org. Get up to date traffic news, receive alerts and plan your route. You can even sign up to have travel alerts sent right to your phone.

