Herkimer Students Battle in Penny War to Raise Money for Veterans

Students at Herkimer Elementary School recently raised over $800 for local veterans during their "Penny War" contest.

According to WKTV, each class had a jar to collect money and students were encouraged to bring in their spare change. Each penny counted as one point and silver coins like nickels, dimes and quarters took points away, so students filled competing classrooms' jars with those more expensive coins.

In the end, every penny (and nickel, dime, and quarter), added up to the school's donation. The $800 the students collected will go toward helping veterans at the VA Hospital.

"The inpatients that participate in the conditioning activities or strengthening need sweats and shorts and sneakers and stuff to do those kinds of things, and that's not provided by the VA," Pat Murphy from the Auxiliary Unit 1524 in Newport told WKTV.