Everyone Gets a Free Case of Miller Lite This Saturday

Leap Day 2020 could be one big party for Central New York sports fans.

First, the Utica College Pioneers hockey team, on a 16-game winning streak and ranked 3rd in the nation, begins its post-season Saturday at 2PM with a conference playoff game at the Adirondack Bank Center. Later on Saturday, at 7PM on the ABC ice, the AHL's Utica Comets play the Laval Rocket. In between, the Syracuse Orange basketball team hosts the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at 4PM, a game you can hear on 96.9 WOUR.

Plus, in the biggest Leap Day deal, Miller Lite has you covered for supplies.

They're celebrating Leap Day by giving everyone a free 24-pack of beer. You just buy the case on Saturday, February 29th, send them your receipt, and they'll refund the cost to you on PayPal.

So, enjoy the day. Go Pioneers. Go Comets. Go Orange. And go Miller Lite. Drink responsibly.