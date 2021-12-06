13 Things America Is Running Out of This Month [GALLERY]

A new month is here and that means that it's time to spin the wheel and see where it lands as far as what industry insiders say is already or soon will be in short supply for the month of December.

My son needs to have surgery and it's somewhat time-sensitive yet we're at the mercy of the hospital as to when the surgery will take place because we were told by his specialist that Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital is severely understaffed. Will the surgery happen next week? We don't know. Will it happen in a month or two? We don't know. Basically, we're on standby and ready to jump when the call comes in that staffing issues have been sorted out so that our son can receive the procedure he needs.

One of the biggest things in short supply is people. When the phrase "supply shortage" is muttered, most people automatically think back to the great toilet paper panic of 2020, but in reality, there is legitimately a shortage of people to work various jobs.

Even though the extra unemployment benefits doled out during the pandemic have ceased, Americans aren't exactly jumping to get back into the workforce. According to the Foundation for Government Accountability, "There are now more jobs available than people looking for work."

Whether people are scared to get back into the world, have decided not to settle and instead hold out for a job they think will fill their happiness meter, refuse to be vaccinated, or they're just plain happy sitting at home is anyone's guess, but the shortage of employees that businesses are facing is perhaps the biggest shortage of them all but it's not the only shortage insiders say we're dealing with right now.

