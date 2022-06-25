One historic New York State college is changing it's name.

Founded as a men's college in 1948, and becoming coeducational in 1971, St. John Fisher College near Rochester has always been known as a "college" vs a "university." St. John Fisher College will no longer be the official name of that institution as of July 1st 2022. The school’s name will be changing to St. John Fisher University.

Officials at Fisher note that the institution already offers graduate programs in business, education and the health professions, so it now meets the requirements of the new university definition. Just like Utica College becoming Utica University, this is the next step for St. Johns.

According to the Daily Sentinel, Nazareth College and Roberts Wesleyan College are among the other local colleges said to be considering a change to the university designation. Officials at St. John Fisher said that the change to a university designation will not impact the cost of tuition.

Fisher is made up of five schools. It offers 35 undergraduate majors, as well as a variety of master's and doctoral programs.

Buffalo Bills training camp to open on July 24 back at St. John Fisher

The name change won't stop the Buffalo Bills from using the college for training camp. The Buffalo Bills will open training camp on the fields of St. John Fisher on July 24th and will host fans for 12 open practices.

This year’s camp marks the return of fans to Rochester after missing out the last two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans will need tickets to attend the practices but they are free of charge and available online here.

