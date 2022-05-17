Ithaca And Oneonta Rank As Top 10 Best College Towns In The Northeast

The 2022 school season is coming to an end. Some colleges have already graduated their seniors with more to follow as May winds down, and later in June, those in elementary through secondary schools will follow suit.

For those who are about to graduate high school this year or in the near future, and have plans to attend college, the list of places to go is enormous. Of course, not every college will accept a student, based on whatever their requirements are for admitting a student.

But aiming for the best college for whatever a student's needs and possible future career paths are, is important. And how about the community that colleges reside in? Is that an important factor in deciding where to go to college?

The Rent Cafe website recently published a ranking of the best college towns in the Northeast. They chose towns with a population between 10,000 and 300,000 residents where at least 25% of the population were students.

Rent Cafe based the rankings on livability, affordability, and quality of education. In the top 10, there were three communities from New York State, and two close to the Binghamton area. Fredonia, which is home to SUNY Fredonia landed at #2, and Ithaca came in at #3 with three top-notch colleges - Cornell University, Ithaca College, and Tompkins-Cortland Community College. Oneonta ranks #9, home to SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College.

Two communities just a few hours drive from the Binghamton area in Pennsylvania made the top 10 as well, with State College, home of Penn State at #6, and Bloomsburg, where Bloomsburg University can be found.

Get more details on the study and what each of the top 10 communities offers as a great college town in the Northeast U.S. from Rent Cafe.

via Rent Cafe

