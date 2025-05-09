Summer's here, and that means days at the pool and trips to the beach--or a higher electric bill because you're running the air conditioner so much.

Worried about how you'll fuel your summer fun? We've got you covered.

Here's What You Could Win

One winner will be randomly selected to receive a $500 prepaid Visa Gift Card.

Here's How You Can Get In To Win

Complete the activities below beginning Monday, May 12, through Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The more you subscribe, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn!

*This is a multimarket contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, June 30, 2025.*

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll