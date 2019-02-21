SU Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Hits And Kills Pedestrian

A man is dead after Syracuse Orange Men's Basketball head coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed him on I-690.

According to authorities, the accident happened just before midnight following Syracuse's 20 point victory over Louisville. The man struck by Boeheim was reportedly outside a vehicle that was disabled on the side of the highway.

Police report, the man was with four others in a vehicle that had crashed for unknown reasons. It was when the unidentified man exited the vehicle that Boeheim passed by and struck him.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez. Following the accident he was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say, the long-time coach was interviewed by police and released. Field sobriety and alco-sensor tests for both drivers were negative for any signs of impairment, according to authorities. Police say the accident occurred on I-690 Eastbound. A section was closed between Exit 15 at Midler Avenue and Exit 16 at Thompson Road for several hours.

Road conditions at the time of the accident were slippery in spots, but details surrounding the accident are unknown at this time. We will continue to provide details as they become available. Syracuse Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

Syracuse University Director of Athletics, John Wildhack, issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are saddened by the death of a member of our Central New York community. On behalf of Chancellor Kent Syverud and the entire Syracuse University community, we extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident. Coach Boeheim is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully. Out of respect for those grieving, there will be no further comment at this time."

Coach Boeheim issued the following statement:

"I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night's accident. Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time."