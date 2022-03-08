It's been a stinker of a season for the Syracuse Orange men's basketball team. The Orange posted a sub-.500 record in both the regular season overall at 15-16, including a 9-11 mark in the ACC.

But, if Coach Jim Boeheim can somehow get 'Cuse into the dance, you gotta' think they're going to the Sweet 16, right? Seems like when Jimmy-B gets the Orange in, a mixture of magic and madness lands Syracuse in the Sweet 16.

We can only hope.

In order to get there, the Orange will need to the win the conference tournament. No easy task any season, but especially not this year.

Lafayette v Syracuse SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Jimmy Boeheim #0 and Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange celebrate after a three-point basket by Buddy Boeheim #35 during the first half against the Lafayette Leopards at the Carrier Dome on November 09, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) loading...

Syracuse and Sons (Buddy and Jimmy) open the tournament on Wednesday at 12:00 noon against eighth-seed Florida State who posted a 17-13 record. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Because of the number of teams in the conference and the format, the Orange actually have what amounts to a first round bye, despite being just the tournament's ninth seed. The two teams split their two meetings in the regular season, with Boeheim's bunch winning in the Sunshine State in early December, 63-60, before FSU returned the favor at the Carrier Dome in mid-January, 76-71.

If the Orange make it out of Day-2 of the ACC Tourney, they'll face No.1 seed Duke. Coach K's Blue Devils have trounced 'Cuse in both meetings this year, each by more than 20-points.

Curious to know the odds of the Orange winning the ACC and punching their own ticket to the NCAA Tournament?

As of this posting, most sites had 'Cuse at about 400 to 1.

Depending in your preferred method of expressing a bet, you may also see it as +4,000. In either format, it means if you bet $100 on SU to win the conference tourney it will pay-out $4,100.

11 Big Celebs You Can See in CNY This Spring/Summer Whether they are coming to perform and be honored for their work, here are 11 big name celebrities you can find in CNY this spring or summer.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

Bill Cosby Through the Years Bill Cosby Through the Years