Study Says Drinking THIS During The Holidays Could Make You Smarter

There's a lot of things that you can do to make yourself smarter. For example: study, read, socialization, working out. Those are all things you can do to become a smarter human. But did you know that there's a beverage you may drink, particularly during the holiday season, that could also contribute to your "smarticle particles?"

HOT COCOA?

Yes! Which seems totally absurd to even say, but it's true according to a new study that finds hot cocoa might be a healthy choice.

According to Study Finds, researchers at the University of Birmingham say consuming flavanol-rich products, such as cocoa, increases one’s mental performance.

"Flavanols are a group of molecules which occur naturally in fruits and vegetables. They’re a member of the plant flavonoid family and are common in cocoa, grapes, apples, tea, berries, and even wine. While previous studies reveal these molecules can improve brain health, the new report finds they also stimulate brain-blood oxygenation levels. The results show this actually helps people to think faster and perform cognitive challenges more efficiently."

“We used cocoa in our experiment, but flavanols are extremely common in a wide range of fruit and vegetables. By better understanding the cognitive benefits of eating these food groups, as well as the wider cardiovascular benefits, we can offer improved guidance to people about how to make the most of their dietary choices,” lead author Dr. Catarina Rendeiro says in a university release.

Is hot cocoa your go-to during the holidays or is there something else? Let me know inside the station app!