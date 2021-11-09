Students Spread Kindness Not Hate at Elementary School in Rome

In a world where you can be anything, be kind. That's the message kids are spreading at one school in Central New York.

Students are spreading kindness Ridge Mills Elementary School in Rome, New York. Kids unveiled a kindness banner made with help from Art Teacher, Mary Kernan at their annual kindness assembly.

Students and staff also walked the perimeter of the school holding Be Kind and anti-bullying posters. It's a tradition they have been participating in since the start of the event which happens to coincide with bullying awareness month in October.

It's nice to see kids spreading love instead of hate. Bullying has become a huge problem in our nation and something needs to be done to put an end to it. Social media is making things worse, giving kids a forum to be mean and have it go viral. It's easy to say and do nasty things when it's not in person. Rather than spreading hate on the internet, it's time to spread kindness and this is one step towards a brighter and happier future for all our kids.

I say it every day. Be kind to one another. A smile costs nothing and can go a long way. And it's not just something kids should follow either. If more adults were kinder to one another, we'd all be better off. Maybe we can all learn from these students.

