Business Restores Faith in Humanity, Returns Money Customer Left Behind

Here's something you don't see every day. Someone losing money and someone else going out of their way to return it.

A customer accidentally left a bunch of money on the counter of Big Jay's Pizzeria in Marcy, New York while picking up his lunch. Rather than pocketing the lost money, business owners turned to social media to see if they could find the man and return the money. "Please help us identify this man as we want to return his hard-earned cash," the business posted on Facebook along with a video of the man who left money on the counter and walking out without it.

Credit - Big Jay's Pizza via Facebook

The video was shared enough times, word got back to the man who left his money behind. "Thank God for security cameras and Big Jay's pizza," said Bruce Koscielniak, who dropped the cash. "Always good, always honest."

The honesty Big Jays Pizza employees and owners showed is touching to see. Not many people nowadays would go to so much trouble to return the missing cash. In fact, most would just pocket it for themselves and think nothing of it.

Kindness goes a long way. "Thanks for taking the time and posting and tracking him down," said Penny Edwards. "Nice to see there’s still good people in the world."

"Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity," Roseanne Engelhart said.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.

These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York