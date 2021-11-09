If you're looking for an artificial tree for the holidays this year, look no further than the largest Christmas Wonderland in Central New York.

With a shortage of real Christmas trees predicted this year, artificial may be the way to go. Chuck Hafner’s has Syracuse’s largest selection of Christmas decorations and artificial trees spread over 25,000 square feet. If you can't find what you're looking for, it's probably not available.

Browse through endless decorations and 35 individually-themed trees that are on display to help inspire you. Each tree features the latest trends in Christmas decor. From traditional to contemporary, there's something for everyone.

Stroll Through Christmas Wonderland of 35 Themed Trees in Syracuse Stroll through Syracuse's largest selection of holiday decorations spread over 25,000 square feet in a Christmas wonderland at Chuck Hafner's.

Chuck Hafner's isn't the only store where you can buy Christmas decorations in Central New York. There are several places to pick up something for the holidays that will help turn your home into a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Inside Holiday Heaven at The Christmas House

Celebrate Christmas Year Round at New Store Celebrate Christmas year-round at the new Evolve For the Home Christmas store.