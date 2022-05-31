Check Your Berries! Hepatitis Outbreak May Be Linked to Tainted Strawberries

Check Your Berries! Hepatitis Outbreak May Be Linked to Tainted Strawberries

enculus/Think Stock

Check your berries. A hepatitis A outbreak may be linked to tainted strawberries.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Center for Disease Control (CDC), are investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections in both the United States and Canada potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Berry Brand

The potentially contaminated berries, branded as FreshKampo and HEB, would have been purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022. The concern is over people freezing them for later use.

Epidemiologic and traceback data show that fresh organic strawberries sold as FreshKampo and HEB brands that were purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, are a likely cause of illness in this outbreak.

anna1311/Think Stock
loading...

Where Berries Sold

The berries were sold at the following retailers, including, but not limited to:

Aldi
HEB
Kroger
Safeway
Sprouts Farmers Market
Trader Joe’s
Walmart
Weis Markets
WinCo Foods

There have been cases of tainted berries possibly causing hepatitis in California, Minnesota, and in several Canadian provinces.

Getty Images
loading...

What is Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. Infections can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

In rare cases, particularly for people with a pre-existing health condition or people with weakened immune systems, hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure and death.

If you are unsure of what brand your strawberries are or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, you should throw them away. If you've purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, ate those berries in the last two weeks, and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, you should immediately consult your healthcare professional to determine whether post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans

Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation.

How to Use Fruits in Sangria and Other Fruity Drinks

Not every fruit is suitable for every drink. Common sense will tell you what may or may not work taste wise but what about when you are just throwing some fruit in to add some fun and flavor. This list of fruit comes with some suggestions. And remember most of this fruit can be found seasonally at a Hudson Valley Farm Market. Shop your local farmer.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 
Filed Under: recall, strawberry
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top