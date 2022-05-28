Authorities are still investigating a fatal accident that took place on Thursday in Delaware County.

The New York State Police says that troopers responded to the scene of a crash at approximately 4:00am on May 26, 2022. The initial report was of a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle on State Route 23 in the town of Davenport.

According to the results of their preliminary investigation, the NYSP says in a written release that the collision was head-on, and "a 43-year-old female passenger of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the passenger vehicle was transported by helicopter to a hospital with leg and pelvis injuries. The operator of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries."

The names of those involved have not been release at this time. Police say that more information will be released as soon as it is available and pending notification of next of kin.

The Pindars Corners Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), East Meredith Fire and EMS, and Oneonta EMS assisted at the scene.

Witnesses to the incident, anyone with dashcam video who was in the area at the time, or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation should call police.

No other vehicles were believed to have been involved but police say the investigating is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

