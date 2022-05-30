See The Upstate NY Town That Is The Birthplace of Memorial Day

Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York.



Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.

Honoring our fallen soldiers became a tradition back in the 1860s according to the History Channel and one town in Upstate New York was actually declared the official birthplace of Memorial Day.

Many communities nationwide actually had "Memorial Days," but one Upstate New York town is officially recognized as the first to hold ceremonies that are community-wide and organized. This included businesses shutting down in honor of the day.

Which Upstate New York Town Is The Birthplace of Memorial Day?

Many communities nationwide had Memorial Days, but the History Channel says Waterloo, New York was named the birthplace because the Memorial Day ceremonies they first held on May 5, 1866, were community-wide and organized, and included businesses shutting down for the day.

The photo above is actually of the National Memorial Day Museum which is located in Waterloo, which is right on the Erie Canal in the Finger Lakes region.

According to the museum website, their celebration became an annual tradition when they again recognized their Memorial Day on May 5, 1867, and in 1868 they started recognizing Memorial Day on May 30th with other communities to honor the soldiers we lost in all wars.

The History Channel says when it became a national holiday in 1971 is when it was moved to the last Monday of the month.

From Waterloo to Albany and communities nationwide, this Memorial Day, we all remember.