GALLERY: 25+ Notable NFL Players Hailing From Upstate New York

When you think about high school football in the Southern Tier, what teams (other than YOUR school) come to mind? For most of us, it would probably be Chenango Forks, Maine-Endwell, or Tioga Central.

There are many top-notch players from our area that have gone on to make their mark in the NFL. Isaiah Kacyvenski, Chris Snee, Arthur and Chandler Jones are just a few that come to mind.

It's too bad that we don't have a college football team in our town. Yes, I know that Syracuse is only about an hour away but with the exception of Arthur and Chandler Jones, most of the Southern Tier stars have decided to take their talents elsewhere.

These are some of the players from our area that went on to the NFL but how many have come from Upstate New York? More than you might think and some of the names may surprise you.