Catch Beautiful Sunsets & Stay The Night In A Lighthouse In Upstate NY

Want to spend the night in a lighthouse? Live out your childhood dream off the shores of Lake Ontario in Upstate New York.

Plan a nights stay at the Salmon River Lighthouse and Marina in Pulaski, New York. You can see what it was like to manage and spend your day at an active lighthouse, all while enjoying the views of beautiful Lake Ontario.

The historic lighthouse was built back in 1838, for a surprising cost of only $3,000. Through the years, multiple Coast Guard members lived and maintained the tower. Back then, keepers were paid $350 for their annual tour of duty. The lighthouse was closed during an economic depression in 1893, leading to it becoming a private residence in 1895.

Years later, the entire property was purchased by the Walker family in July 1987. A Coast Guard-approved lamp was also installed into the tower, putting the lighthouse back on the NOAA charts as a source for navigational aid. Sadly, there was an explosion on the property shortly after, causing long lasting damage to the tower and hotel.

The property is now owned by the Barnell and Ellis families, who bought it back in 2014. They've worked hard to renovate, restore, and expand the lighthouse, making it a better spot for lodging and hospitality. The changes made will support commercial fishing and other businesses who use the port.

Pets are allowed at the property, but only at three of the on-site cottages. They won't be allowed in the Lighthouse at any time. Permission will be granted for pets in the East Cottage on a case-by-case basis.

You can book a stay for yourself by visiting the Salmon River Lighthouse & Marina website. All check-in times are at 4:00pm. Check-out is at 11:00am.

