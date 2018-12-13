STOP-DWI Holiday Crackdown Now Running Through New Years

A statewide crackdown on stopping impaired driving on the roads is now up and running through New Years Day.

CNY Central reports that STOP-DWI Holiday Crackdown started December 13th, and is now running through New Years to protect people on the roads. Law enforcement agencies across New York will be out making sure drivers obey the law.

According to authorities, research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints over the coming days. The STOP-DWI Holiday Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

People are encouraged to have a plan if they will be drinking. Use Uber, Lyft, or call a cab.

