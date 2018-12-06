New Year’s Eve Parties In Syracuse To Kick Off 2019
Looking for New Year's Eve Parties in Syracuse to end 2018 and welcome 2019?
1) New Years Even at the Marriott Downtown
This party starts at 7:30pm - $189/person (dinner, premium open bar). There will be live music and entertainment all night, from every corner of the Hotel.
2) New Years Eve '88
For $10 a ticket, the Syracuse Ukraine National Home is hosting a themed 1988 party.
3) Brutal By Design New Year's Eve Party & Concert
You can enjoy performances by Big Sexy and The Scrambled Eggs, Vaporeyes, and Atom Ghost.
4) New Years Eve at Wolff's Biergarten
This party is going between 10p-2a. You can buy tickets online.
5) A Touch of New Years Eve
This party is at the Doubletree Hilton of East Syracuse. The cost $389 per couple, includes performances, dinner, open bar, overnight stay, breakfast next morning