All-Night Bar Permits For New Year’s 2020 For Central New York

New York State's Liquor Authority has issued 216 all-night permits for New Year’s 2020. Out of that 216, 9 venues in Central New York are among that list.

Looking to party all night long on New Year's Eve and kick of 2020 with a bang? Here are the 2020 New Year’s all-night bars in Central New York thanks to Syracuse.com:

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Cortland County

1) The Red Jug Pub located at 31 Central Ave in Cortland.

Madison County

1) Point Place Casino located at 450 Route 31 in Bridgeport.

2) Yellow Brick Road Casino located at 800 W. Genesee St. (Route 5) in Chittenango.

Oneida County

1) Turning Stone Resort Casino located at 5218 Patrick Road in Verona.

2) Nothin’ Fancy Country Rock Saloon located at 10 Ruth Street in Vernon.

Onondaga County

1) Trexx Night Club located at 323 N. Clinton Street of Syracuse.

2) Orbis Lounge located at 134 E. Water St. (Hanover Square) in Syracuse. .

3) Wild Will’s Saloon located at 139 E. Water St. (Hanover Square) in Syracuse.

4) The Penny located at 321 W. Fayette St. (Armory Square) in Syracuse.