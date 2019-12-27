Utica-Rome Speedway Hostin Hangover 2.0 New Year’s Day

Your Central New York New Year’s Eve hangover won’t be quite so bad if you spend your New Year's Day at the Utica Rome Speedway.

It’s the Hangover 2.0 on New Year’s Day 2020. What exactly can you expect? The race is a 100-lap race in the snow, ice and mud. Gates will open up at the Vernon track for the pits at 8:30AM, 11AM for the grandstands with racing starting at noon.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

The Rome Sentinel reports that re-registration for the event is $45 and includes car and driver pit pass entry. The day of it goes up $50 plus you must buy a pit pass for $20. Grandstands are $5 for children 12 years of age and older.

There are at least 60 cars already pre-registered.