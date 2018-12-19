Celebrate New Year’s in the Adirondacks

If you're looking for something different to do to ring in 2019, a trip to the Adirondacks may be just what you need...

How many times have you gone to a friend's house or had a little get-together at your place to watch the ball drop? A trip to New York City to watch the ball drop in person could be on your wish list, but come on, if you haven't already made your reservations for a place to stay and all that, it's probably not going to happen. And it could get costly, pretty fast.

Why not do something in the middle of those two ways to celebrate? You'll have to head a little northeast from the Utica area into the Adirondacks, though. But we're sure if you're looking for something new to do, that won't be a problem.

Oak Mountain Lodge is having a special New Year's Eve celebration, complete with dinner and fireworks. The dinner will be a Italian, buffet-style feast from "Acorn Pub and Eatery." Choices include things like seafood alfredo, chicken piccata, and other goodies. And of course, no buffet is complete without a dessert bar.

Then at 8pm the fireworks will light up the night sky as you get closer and closer to ringing in the New Year.

Reservations are required, but you can book your spot and get more information at OakMountainSki.com or by calling 518-548-3606.