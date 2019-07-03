Stewart’s Releasing Vegan Ice Cream

It looks like Central New York Stewart's locations will be releasing its first vegan "ice cream" this summer.

Stewart's will release these new flavors in July. Times Union reports the initial dairy-free flavor will be chocolate peanut butter cup. The Stewart's news first came in a tweet Monday by Gary Dake, president of Stewart's Shops:

This vegan ice cream will be a bit more expensive than traditional ice cream, but Stewart's hopes to keep the price competitive with existing vegan products.