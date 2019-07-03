Recall On Green Giant And Trader’s Joe Veges

Growers Express is issuing a voluntary recall of select fresh vegetable products with the Green Giant label, and Trader's Joe products. Which ones are under the recall in New York?

The products part of the recall originate from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine. The voluntary recall was issued due to the potential for contamination

with Listeria monocytogenes. There are no reported illnesses.

Not all products were sold in New York, only two were reported:

1) Green Giant Fresh Zucchini Noodles

2) Trader Joe's Zucchini Spirals

Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” Date of June 26 – June 29, 2019. No other Growers Express products are impacted or part of this recall. This recall does not affect or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.