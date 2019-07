The Brooklyn Pickle opened its third Syracuse-area location in Clay.

This location opened to the public at 7175 Buckley Road. Syracuse.com reports that this is the third CNY location. By now the Brooklyn Pickle is well known for their oversized sandwiches, subs, salads and homemade soups. You can also find them at 2222 Burnet Ave and 1600 W. Genesee Street in Syracuse.

All three Brooklyn Pickle locations are open Monday through Saturday, from 9AM - 8PM.