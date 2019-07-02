Dog Found Abandoned At Stanwix Heights Fire Department

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a dog that was left abandoned at the Stanwix Heights Fire Department in Rome.

Deputies say an investigation shows a dark-colored sedan pulling into the fire department parking lot just after 12:30 this morning and letting the dog out of the car.

The dog, a female mix pit bull breed, has been turned over to City of Rome Animal Control.

The dog is white with brown spots and is estimated to be two to three years old.

You can see a photo of the dog on our website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (315) 765-2790 or the Central New York SPCA at (315) 454-3469.