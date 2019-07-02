Picente: Discussions Over Woodstock 50 At Vernon Downs Continue

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says County officials have been in touch with personnel from Vernon Downs and Woodstock 50 and they're reaching out to all of their partners in government to review plans and procedures for the proposed event.

Picente says with the event just a little over a month away, they've been been asked to prepare in just days what has failed to get done in over a year of negotiations and preparations at the previous location.

He says their first and foremost concern is for the safety and welfare of Oneida County residents.

Picente says with such a short timeframe, the logistical hurdles to ensure the public health and safety of the concert goers and the surrounding community could pose a significant challenge.

Vernon Downs is one of several sites in the running the host Woodstock 50 August 16th to the 18th.