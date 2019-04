If you're doing some spring cleaning, the Stevens-Swan Humane Society wants your old towels and blankets.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society says they use your old blankets and towels to make snuggly beds for the animals there. They use towels and small fleece blankets for cats, and larger blankets for the dogs.

If you'd like to donate old towels or blankets, you can drop them off at the Humane Society at 5664 Horatio St, Utica.