Whitesnake leader David Coverdale is selling his longtime Lake Tahoe home for $9.85 million, with the listing promising a front-door view that is "one of the most spectacular sights on the planet."

You can see dozens of photos of the four-bedroom, six-and-a half-bathroom house below.

"If you have ever wanted to live like a rock star, here's your chance," begins the sales pitch from real estate agent Chase International .

"Throughout the gated and expansive 9,035-square-foot residence and secluded acreage, it's a true celebrity-style retreat [that] is privately nestled on Lake Tahoe's prestigious Champagne street of dreams in Incline Village, Nev. -- which was tapped by Architectural Digest as one of 'America's Most Beautiful Communities.' Perhaps the famed singer's top hit 'Is This Love' mirrors the community's appeal -- and the view one captures when stepping through the property's front door that leads to one of the most spectacular sights on the planet."

The home also features built-in book cases, beamed ceilings, central vacuum, fire sprinklers, a steam shower, a wet bar and a walk-in closet. And of course the whole place is wired for stereo, so the wolves can hear you howl in the still of the night.

Whitesnake will release their 13th album, Flesh & Blood , on May 10. They've released two singles from the album so far, " Shut Up and Kiss Me " and " Trouble Is Your Middle Name ."

The band will kick off a tour in support of the record on April 12 in Newkirk, Okla. You can get dates and ticket information at Whitesnake's website .