Any ranking of Fleetwood Mac solo albums has to contend with the band's ever-changing dynamic.

Some of these studio projects arrived after members were jettisoned, but they increasingly happened in between records by the main group. Lindsey Buckingham , Mick Fleetwood , Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks each released albums while still a member of Fleetwood Mac. There are also intriguing overlaps, when current and former bandmates appeared together on outside projects, offering a jolt of familiarity in a brand-new setting.

Our list of Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best focuses on the principal contributors to the band's rich legacy, rather than members with shorter, less celebrated tenures like Bob Brunning, Billy Burnette, Dave Mason, Bekka Bramlett, Rick Vito and Dave Walker. That leaves more than 40 recordings by Buckingham, Fleetwood, Nicks, Christine and John McVie, Peter Green , Danny Kirwan, Jeremy Spencer, Bob Welch and Bob Weston.

As usual, we skipped live recordings by Nicks (2009's Soundstage Sessions ), Buckingham (including 2008's Live at the Bass Performance Hall ), Welch (2004's Live at the Roxy ), Spencer ( In Concert – India 1998 ) and Fleetwood (2008's Blue Again! ), as well as a list of all-instrumental albums that includes Fleetwood's Total Drumming and Spencer's Treading Softly .

We also stayed away from specialty projects including straight-blues recordings like Spencer's Precious Little , and Green's A Case for the Blues and Blues Don't Change , as well as Welch's 1999 jazz-oriented Looks at Bop and Bob Weston's home-recorded, personally distributed There's a Heaven .

So, which one tops our list of Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best? Keep reading to find out.