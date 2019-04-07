Aerosmith kicked off their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency with a 16 song set at the Park MGM's Park Theater. You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video below.

The show was divided almost equally between the band's '70s and late '80s / '90s heydays, starting with a five-song blitz through early classics such as "Mama Kin," "Back in the Saddle" and "Sweet Emotion."

Singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry then took seats at center stage for acoustic-based takes on "Hangman Jury" and "Seasons of Wither," before Perry commandeered the microphone for a cover of Fleetwood Mac 's "Stop Messin' Around." The closing run featured a parade of big hits such as "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)," before they concluded with "Dream On" and "Walk This Way."

Prior to the show, attendees were treated to a half-hour long documentary featuring interviews with the group and their famous peers about the band's history, along with clips of various pop culture moments such as their Wayne's World appearances. All the while, Cirque Du Soleil-type performers wandered the venue, some sporting mining-style lights.

The first stand of Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild residency will take place in Las Vegas between now and July 9. In August they will bring the show to three East Coast cities, then return to Sin City for another extended run beginning in September. You can get complete date and ticket information at their official website .

Aerosmith 'Deuces Are Wild' Opening Night Set List

1. "Train Kept 'A-Rollin"

2. "Mama Kin"

3. "Back in the Saddle"

4. "Kings and Queens"

5. "Sweet Emotion"

6. "Hangman Jury"

7. "Seasons of Wither"

8. "Stop Messin' Around" (Fleetwood Mac cover, Joe Perry on vocals)

9. "Cryin'"

10. "Livin on the Edge"

11. "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing"

12. "Love in an Elevator"

13. "Toys in the Attic"

14. "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)"

15. "Dream On"

16. "Walk This Way"

