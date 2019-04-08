Another Food Recall After Plastic Found in Stuffed Sandwiches

J & J Snack Foods calls them "Handheld Classics," the USDA refers to them as stuffed sandwiches, but most of us would probably call them something similar to "Hot Pockets." No matter what name you use, they're under a food recall after consumers reported finding plastic in the products.

Here are the products under recall:

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches”

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches”

USDA.gov

For further identification look for the number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The USDA's website has more information on the recall. Government officials will release more specific retail outlets where the products were sold once they are compiled. Consumers are warned not to eat the meals, either throw them out or return to the place of purchase.