Tommy Lee’s Methods of Mayhem Returns After Nine Years

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee will release his first new album with Methods of Mayhem since 2010. While guesting on his wife Brittany Furlan’s podcast, Worst Firsts , the duo discussed some of Lee’s best sex stories along with the upcoming record.

Methods of Mayhem debuted in 1999 with their self-titled album, which was certified gold in the U.S. The Tommy Lee solo project has included contributions from many famous artists in the past, with Sum 41 ’s Deryck Whibley, Nickelback ’s Chad Kroeger, Deftones ’ Chino Moreno, Skrillex and deadmau5 all performing on 2010’s A Public Disservice Announcement .

“[Tommy] hasn’t decided what the name is yet, he’s close to deciding the album name. This album is going to blow your mind. It has amazing artists on it, people that you’ve heard of, people that you haven’t heard of,” says Furlan.

Lee added that fans can expect the third Methods of Mayhem album to drop in late April or early May.

Lee and Furlan got married this year on Valentine’s Day. Furlan is the Motley Crue musician’s fourth wife after Elaine Starchuk, Heather Locklear and Pamela Anderson. Lee also was engaged to singer Sofia Toufa from 2014-2017.