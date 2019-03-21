With the first day of spring comes the thoughts of all things barbecuing (well, for me anyway.) As soon as it get's decently warm outside, you bet I'll be outside grilling myself dinner 90% of the nights it's my turn to cook.

I'm not a person who strives to be the BEST at grilling. But I know people who marinade in all sorts of different sauces and cover their meats in spices to make it taste AMAZINGGG! Lucky for me, Budweiser has me covered this summer, and same with you if you're anything like me.

This Summer, Budweiser is releasing a brand new selection of meat in grocery stores nationwide. They are partnering with Coleman's Natural to provide pre-cooked, slow roasted, antibiotic free, crate-free products.

Three fully cooked, flavorful new ways to conquer mealtime. American family farmer-raised pork with the unmistakable taste of Budweiser.

You'll be able to choose from three different options: Regular Beer Brats or Jalapeno Cheddar Beer Brats, St. Louis Style Pork Spare Ribs, and Pulled Pork. You can get all the nutrition information on their website.

I'm not gonna lie, just looking at the photos has my mouth watering. Time to break out the grill.