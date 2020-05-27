Sterling Renaissance Festival 2020 Cancelled

Owners of the Sterling Renaissance Festival have decided to cancel the 2020 festival due to the Coronavirus.

This year would have marked the festivals 44th season, which would have begun July 11. Owner Doug Waterbury told The Citizen that the festival will be cancelled this year due to safety concerns.

Though he feels they had a handle on the logistics, such as making hand sanitizer available and regularly cleaning surfaces, staffing would have been a bigger problem than he anticipated. Waterbury said it was uncertain whether enough employees would have been willing to work given the extra $600 a week in unemployment insurance that they're receiving."

The festival will return in 2021. Refunds will be available, and people with tickets for this season should consider holding on to them for next season. Artisans who paid to be part of this season will be given credit for next season too.

Other 2020 Cancelled Fairs And Festivals Locally

The 2020 Boonville-Oneida County Fair, which was scheduled for July 28th through August 2nd has been canceled.

The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company Inc. has canceled its 2020 Field Days due to the COVID-19 virus.

The CNY Irish Festival was scheduled to take place at MKJ Farm in Deansboro on July 11th from noon to 11PM. Festival officials announced after listening carefully to all of the information and directives regarding the Covid-19 virus, they have decided to cancel the 2020 Central New York Irish Festival.

All country concerts at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, Darien Lake, CMAC and SPAC have been cancelled.

The Little Falls Cheese Festival is cancelled for 2020.

You can check our coronavirus coverage for all festivals and events that have been cancelled.