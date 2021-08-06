Stefon Diggs’ Tweet About Josh Allen Is Making Buffalo Bills Fans Cry [TWEET]

In case you missed the news on Friday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills finally signed franchise quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year contract extension that will keep Allen in Buffalo through the 2028 season.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the contract is worth $258 million with $150 million in guaranteed money. Allen's new contract will average $43 million per season and solidifies him in the top paid players in NFL history.

Right after news of the contract was made known on social media, Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted love for Allen, and let's just say that Bills fans everywhere got a little teary-eyes.

If you're unfamiliar with that gif that Diggs used, it's from 14 years ago or so, when Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens cried when talking about his franchise quarterback, Tony Romo. It's become a popular gif for social media users when discussing their favorite quarterbacks.

It was important for Bills General Manager Brandon Beane to get this deal done before the regular season began, and important to sign Allen to an extension before other quarterbacks in his draft class, such as Lamar Jackson (Baltimore) and Baker Mayfield (Cleveland).

I know, it's a lot of money but the deal will likely look like a bargain two or three years from now. Allen is the number one reason the Bills are Super Bowl contenders right now and this is what great teams do with franchise quarterbacks.

It's awesome to see the reaction of a guy like Stefon Diggs.

