Steer Clear: CNY’s Top 10 Tricky Left Turn Trouble Spots

LEFT-HAND TURNS: THE ETERNAL STRUGGLE

There can be nothing more exasperating than trying to make a left-hand turn during rush hour. It can get so bad in some places, it just seems easier to take three rights than just one left.

I surveyed Facebook and asked: "What are the worst spots in town to try to make a left-hand turn during rush hour?" Many of you had some strong opinions on this.

THE MOHAWK VALLEY'S HIGH-TRAFFIC ROADS

In general, you'll be waiting a little longer to turn left on "The Big 3": Seneca Turnpike, Commercial Drive and Oriskany Boulevard. But for whatever reason, there are specific spots along those roads that seem worse than others.

There's just something about exiting certain businesses that seems to trigger the universe to send every car known to man down that road, the exact moment you want to turn left. This inevitably will cause every Dad behind the wheel to say, "Goddamn, it's a parade!" or something to that affect.

DON'T BE AFRAID TO USE THE MEDIAN

When it comes to turning left down a busy road, I'm surprised at how many people are reluctant to utilize the median. If you've got a break in the action on your left, but still have cars coming on your right, just turn left into the median and put your righthand blinker on. When it's safe to pull into the road, do it. It's a simple step that might save you a few seconds... but hey, seconds add up.

Below are 10 particularly infuriating places to attempt a left-hand turn during peak traffic times:

