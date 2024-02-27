The Intersection in North Utica That Turns Sensible Drivers Into Morons

What is it about this Utica intersection that makes people's intelligence plummet? People immediately forget the rules of the road, and it devolves into a chaotic free-for-all.

Much has been said about the sheer stupidity behind Consumer Square's layout, and yes, going there sucks. But this article is NOT about Consumer Square. This is another area in Utica that seems to give drivers a momentary aneurism, causing them to forget basic driving etiquette.

NORTH UTICA WALMART

I'm talking about Walmart at Riverside Shopping Center in North Utica. Specifically, this entrance (off River Road):

What is it about this area that causes drivers to devolve into primitive apes? Let's take a closer look:

On the left, you'll see the road that takes you to Walmart, and there's a stop sign there. Going straight, there's a stop sign for the outbound traffic from BJ's, but inbound traffic towards BJ's, there's no stop sign.

So if you're coming in from River Road, that means you can freely turn left towards Walmart without stopping. Everyone else needs to stop for you.

If you're in the position above, you have to wait for all cars turning left towards Walmart. No exceptions.

But here's where I REALLY get angry...

Let's say you're heading out from BJ's towards River Road. And there are no cars turning left into Walmart from River Road...

The people coming out of Walmart LOSE THEIR ENTIRE GRASP ON HOW TO FUNCTION AT A STOP SIGN. THEY JUST KEEP TURNING RIGHT, ONE AFTER THE OTHER, EVEN THOUGH YOU HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY, BECAUSE YOU'RE GOING STRAIGHT.

These idiots just keep turning right because they think "oh, that guy's stop sign is WAY over there. So I'm just gonna go, even though he has the right of way..."

SCREW YOU!

And people wonder why more and more of us prefer shopping online...

