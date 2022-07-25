I Can’t Be the Only Idiot Who Hits This Utica Road Bump Too Hard

Yeeeaaahhh, let me stop you right there: I KNOW there are signs warning me about the bump. I KNOW this. And I SHOULD be driving slower. I fully acknowledge that I am the idiot in this scenario... but I *can't* be the only one... can I?

EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

The reason I'm convinced I'm not the only person who does this is because I do it CONSTANTLY. No matter how aware I think I am of this bump... I still hit it too hard ALL THE TIME. So either I'm not alone here, or I'm an even bigger idiot than I originally thought.

HERE'S WHERE I'M TALKING ABOUT

The bump in question is a specific Thruway onramp. It's going east, where 49 becomes 5-- or is it 790? It seems like this road doesn't really know what it wants to be. But I digress.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So anyway, you're plodding along, doobie doobie doo...

attachment-bump000 loading...

Alright, cool, there's my exit...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Gotta veer to the left here...

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

I guess maybe here is where I start daydreaming. "God, I hate the Thruway. I wonder what podcast I should listen to. There are so many of them. I should probably just listen to the free WOUR mobile app!"

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

You'd think I'd take heed of the bump signs here, but guess what? I don't. I'm still going about 45 MPH, like a damn fool.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

Here it comes...

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

Goddammit!!

I HATE IT SO MUCH

Yeah, I know what you're saying... "Just go slower, moron." And I agree with you! I say this to myself EVERY SINGLE TIME I HIT THE BUMP... "Oh, next time I'll know it's coming. I'll go slower."

BUT THEN I FORGET.

So, what say you... am I really the ONLY idiot in Utica who hits this bump too hard?!

