Steely Dan kicked off their Sweet tour last night with a rousing performance in Youngstown, Ohio.

Fronted by Donald Fagen, the only original member still remaining in the group, the band tore through a 19 song set featuring a mix of classic hits and lesser-known rarities.

The group started the night by warming up the crowd with a cover of “Teenie’s Blues,” the instrumental jazz tune made famous by Oliver Nelson. Fagen then emerged to join the band, leading it through “Sign in Stranger,” a track off of the 1976 LP The Royal Scam.

Other set highlights included the memorable hits “Hey Nineteen,” “Peg” and “Aja,” the ltitle track from Steely Dan’s acclaimed 1977 album. “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” got the audience dancing, while performances of “Bad Sneakers” and “Third World Man” shone a light on some of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' deeper album cuts.

For an encore, Steely Dan performed a soaring rendition of their 1972 classic, “Reelin’ in the Years.” Fagen then thanked the crowd and exited the stage, the band playing him off with a cover of Joe Williams’ “A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry.” A full set list, along with fan-filmed footage of the encore, can be seen below.

This year has proven to be busy for Steely Dan. In the spring, the band enjoyed ‘Reeling in the Chips 2,’ its second successful Las Vegas residency. The Sweet tour will take them all over the U.S., with stops scheduled through Nov. 9. Those dates include a six-night residency at New York's Beacon Theatre, when the band will deliver full-album performances of Aja, The Royal Scam, Gaucho and Fagen's 1982 solo album The Nightfly.

Steely Dan 'Sweet' Tour, 8/27/19, Youngstown, Ohio

1. "Teenie's Blues" (Oliver Nelson cover)

2. "Sign in Stranger"

3. "Black Friday"

4. "Hey Nineteen"

5. "Aja"

6. "Time Out of Mind"

7. "Bad Sneakers"

8. "Kid Charlemagne"

9. "Rikki Don't Lose That Number"

10. "The Goodbye Look" (Donald Fagen song)

11. "Dirty Work"

12. "Peg"

13. "Third World Man"

14. "Keep That Same Old Feeling" (The Crusaders cover)

15. "I Got the News"

16. "Bodhisattva"

17. "My Old School"

18. "Reelin' in the Years"

19. "A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry" (Joe Williams cover)