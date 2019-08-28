Apparently the Empire State is full of slackers.

A new study by WalletHub compared the 50 states in many indicators, "from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident." The news for New York is not very solid, which may be hard to believe for those of us who work 10 or 12 hour days. Or more. But, WalletHub is standing by its numbers, which placed North Dakota #1 and West Virginia #50.

New York ranked #43 overall. Here's why and how:

The study divided its 10 basic indicators into two distinct subheadings--Direct Work Factors and Indirect Work Factors.

Direct Work Factors featured concrete aspects like the sheer number of hours on the job, but also more objective matters such as worker engagement--or how much employees are “involved in, enthusiastic about and committed to their work and workplace."

As for Indirect Work Factors, average commute times and average leisure time spent per day were assessed. Oh yeah, and volunteerism--New York ranked 49th in that sub-category. Hard to believe.