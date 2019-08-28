Two of the new slides coming to Water Safari will start with a terrifying drop that's sure to bring plenty of screams next season.

Construction begins on the new expansion a week after Labor Day and is expected to be complete by June 2020, Enchanted Forest Water Safari Vice-President and Director of Marketing Katie Wojdyla tells the Adirondack Express. "Although we are sad to see two legendary slides leave us, we are looking forward to what the new rides will bring."

The new rides include a 200-foot slide that begins with a drop launch pad that'll replace the Killermanjaro. Another 295-foot speed slide with loops and a drop launch pad is planned along with a

4 lane, 300 foot mat slide with loops that'll replace Serengeti Surf Hill. "I can’t wait to test them out,” says Wojkyla.

If it's anything like the Brain Drain in Florida, I'm with Wojkyla. COUNT ME IN!

The expansion is possible thanks to $500,000 in funding from New York’s Empire State Development. 200,000 people visit Water Safari each year and even more are expected after the project is complete.

Water Safari has already been named the 4th best water park in the nation. Next Summer it could climb higher on Trip Advisor's annual list. “I can tell you one thing, it’s going to be awesome," Wojkyla tells the Adirondack Express.

We second that and can't wait to test out the new slides next Summer for ourselves.