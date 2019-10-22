Steal A Base, Steal A Taco Is Back

The World Series starts tonight and if your team didn't make it, at least you can root for any one of the players to steal a base. When it happens, you will get a free taco from Taco Bell.

Even though my New York Yankees came up short making it into the World Series, at least I can watch with some sort of interest. I am interested in getting a free Doritos Locos Taco. According to Thrillist.com, for the seventh year in a row, Taco Bell is running its "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" promotion.

Here's how it works. Whenever a player steals a base during the World Series on either team, we will be able to get a free Doritos Locos Taco. Now we aren't sure exactly when the date will be to redeem the offer, but we do know it will be between the hours of 2pm and 6pm.

If you are registered with Taco Bell either online or on their app, you can receive the promotion automatically for the free Doritos Locos Taco.