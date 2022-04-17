A Sullivan County man trying to retrieve a drone lost his life in an accident earlier this month.

Police say they are still investigating after the body of 42-year-old Binh Ledinh of Lumberland, New York was brought to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to preliminary reports Mr. Ledinh was flying a drone on State Route 97 and Hawk's Nest in the Sparrow Bush / Deerpark area in the early hours of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. At approximately 7:32am, the drone crashed and landed 17 feet down an embankment.

Hawk's Nest overlooks the Delaware River near the border between New York and Pennsylvania. The scenic overlook area is along the winding State Route 97 and is a popular stop along the roadway.

In a written release the New York State Police says that Mr. Ledinh, while trying to retrieve the drone, fell about 250 feet down the embankment.

Police were called at 12:10pm when Mr. Ledinh's wife reported him missing to the State Police in Wurtsboro.

His car, a 2010 Honda CRV, was found at Hawk's Nest at 1:45pm. Mr. Ledinh was located, according to the NYSP, "a short time later. Mr. Ledinh could not be reached by foot because of the steep terrain." When emergency responders from the Orange County Technical Rescue Team reached him they determined that he had died. Police say that he "was then lowered into a rescue boat in the Delaware River where he was then transported to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office."

No other injuries were reported.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police.

In addition to the NYSP and Orange County Technical Rescue Team, the Sparrow Bush Fire Department, Port Jervis Fire Department and Ambulance, Port Jervis EMS, Matamoras Fire Department, Huguenot Fire Department, Lumberland Fire Department, Mobile Life, West Point, Newburgh Rope Team, Deerpark Police Department, and State Medivac all assisted at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

