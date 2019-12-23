Bills/Patriots Most-Watched Exclusive NFL Network Game In 3 Years

Are we really surprised? Bills fans are all across the country and that proved itself once again as the Bills vs. Patriots game on Saturday evening was the most-watched exclusive NFL Network game in three years, according to the NFL.

The Bills lost 24-17 but are still guaranteed a playoff spot and now locked into the 5th seed in the AFC bracket. Their wild card opponent will either be the Houston Texans or Kansas City Chiefs, depending on the outcome of both teams' week 17 games.