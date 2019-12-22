Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe

Warm up a cold night with this easy recipe from Tops.

Ingredients

4 medium russet potatoes

2 Tablespoons butter

1/4 cup milk

2 Tablespoons sour cream

1/8 teaspoon pepper

5 Tablespoons bacon, cooked to crispy (divided)

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 Tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese (for topping)

Directions

Scrub potatoes and pierce four times with a long tined fork. Bake in 400 F. oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Hold hot potato in one hand with an oven mitt or hot pad and slice skin from long side of potato. Scoop out pulp into mixing bowl leaving potato skins intact.

Add butter, milk, sour cream, pepper, 3 Tablespoons bacon and 1/4 cup cheese to potato pulp and stir together while mashing potato.

Pile potato mixture into potato skins. Top each potato with remaining 2 Tablespoons cheese and bacon.

Return potatoes to 400 F. oven for 10 minutes until cheese melts and just begins to turn golden brown.